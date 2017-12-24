Sports

DuBois' 1st shootout goal lifts Blue Jackets over Flyers 2-1

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 10:28 PM EST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 10:28 PM EST

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Pierre-Luc DuBois’ first NHL shootout goal lifted the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.

It was Columbus’ 11th consecutive home victory over Philadelphia dating to 2008. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots for his 20th win.

The Flyers dropped their second in a row and third in the past four games. Brian Elliott made 35 saves.

Columbus jumped in front on Seth Jones’ seventh goal of the season at 17:08 of the first period. Philadelphia was whistled for too many men on the ice and Jones sent a shot through traffic for the power-play score.

The Flyers tied it in the second. Defenseman Ivan Provorov trailed the rush and scored off a shot from above the left circle for his fifth at 3:56.

Philadelphia dominated puck possession in the second, and Jakub Voracek appeared to put the Flyers ahead 2-1 with 1:39 left. But the goal was waved off for a high stick.

NOTES: Columbus has scored a power-play goal in four straight games. ... Blue Jackets C Alexander Wennberg was held out after he got hurt Thursday against Pittsburgh. ... Elliott made his 11th straight start. ... Columbus recalled left winger Tyler Motte.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Visit Florida on Thursday.

Blue Jackets: Visit Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

