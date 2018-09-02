Eagles announce roster moves

69 News

PHILADELPHIA - As the preseason comes to a close, the Philadelphia Eagles announced several roster moves as the team trims the roster to 53 players ahead of next week's regular season opener.

In addition to the large list of roster cuts, the team also announced a trade with the Chicago Bears. Philly received safety Deiondre' Hall from Chicago for a conditional 7th round draft pick in 2019.

Below are the moves the team made on Saturday: