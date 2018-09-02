Sports

Eagles announce roster moves

Team confirms trade with Bears

By:

Sep 01, 2018

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 09:05 PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA - As the preseason comes to a close, the Philadelphia Eagles announced several roster moves as the team trims the roster to 53 players ahead of next week's regular season opener.

In addition to the large list of roster cuts, the team also announced a trade with the Chicago Bears. Philly received safety Deiondre' Hall from Chicago for a conditional 7th round draft pick in 2019.

Below are the moves the team made on Saturday:

Placed S Chris Maragos on Reserve/PUP
Placed DT Tim Jernigan on Reserve/NFI
 
Released the following players:
WR Kamar Aiken
DE Steven Means
WR Markus Wheaton
 
Waived/injured the following players:
CB DJ Killings
TE Gannon Sinclair
T Toby Weathersby
 
Waived the following players:
RB Josh Adams
CB De’Vante Bausby
LB Asantay Brown
TE Billy Brown
QB Joe Callahan
DT Winston Craig
WR Rashard Davis
TE Anthony Denham
G Aaron Evans
DE Danny Ezechukwu
S Ironhead Gallon
G Darrell Greene
QB Christian Hackenberg
T Taylor Hart
RB Matt Jones
DE Joe Ostman
WR Darius Prince
RB Donnel Pumphrey
DT Elijah Qualls
S Jeremy Reaves
DT Aziz Shittu
CB Chandon Sullivan
C Jon Toth
WR Bryce Treggs
WR Greg Ward
LB Jaboree Williams
LB Kyle Wilson
WR Tim Wilson

