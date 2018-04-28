Eagles go TE on Day 2 of NFL Draft

ARLINGTON, Tx. - The second day, rounds two and three, of the 2018 NFL Draft took place on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The local teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles, are made selections on the second day of the three-day event.

The Eagles traded up from 52nd to 49th to make their selection. The birds sent the 52nd and 169th picks to the Indianapolis Colts to get the 49th pick. With that slot, Philly drafted South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert. Philadelphia has four more picks left in the draft.

Their Keystone state partners, the Pittsburgh Steelers, had three draft picks on Friday. With those, the AFC team drafted Washington RB James Washington, Oklahoma St. QB Mason Rudolph, and Western Michigan OT Chukwuma Okorafor.

The Steelers did trade up to draft Rudolph.

The New York Giants, who drafted Saquon Barkley on Thursday, drafted three more players on Friday. The team took UTEP G Will Hernandez, Georgia LB Lorenzo Carter, and NC State DT B.J. Hill.

Their MetLife Stadium roommates, the New York Jets, took Fort Hays St. DL Nathan Shepherd with their lone pick on Friday.

This year's draft wraps up with rounds 4-7 on Saturday afternoon.