Eagles inch closer to full health, Tate begins to build chemistry with Wentz

PHILADELPHIA, PA. - The Eagles have returned from their trip abroad and bye week that followed with a new face in building, Golden Tate III.

Aside from the addition of Tate, the birds could get a much needed boost back in the backfield with Darren Sproles returning to practice.. Lane Johnson has been practicing with the team after suffering a knee injury in London.

The Eagles kick off the second half of their season Sunday night at home against the rival Cowboys.