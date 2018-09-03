Eagles officially announce Nick Foles as Week 1 starter

PHILADELPHIA - Nick Foles will start at quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles in the team's regular season opener on Thursday night. The decision was announced by Eagles head coach Doug Pederson in a quick statement to the media on Monday morning.

Several media reports surfaced on Saturday alleging that the decision was made and that Carson Wentz would not be under center for the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 1, however, nothing was officially announced until Monday.

Pederson sparred with the media during his news conference on Sunday, as he was upset at those reports. The coach told the media last week that he'd internally make the decision and alert his team on August 31, but may not announce it to the public until right before kickoff on September 6.

It is unclear whether Wentz will be available as a back-up for the opener against the Atlanta Falcons or if he will be inactive. Pederson was not supposed to meet with the media on Monday, but stated he will answer questions during his scheduled news conference on Tuesday.