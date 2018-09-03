Sports

Eagles officially announce Nick Foles as Week 1 starter

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 12:49 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 12:59 PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA - Nick Foles will start at quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles in the team's regular season opener on Thursday night. The decision was announced by Eagles head coach Doug Pederson in a quick statement to the media on Monday morning.

Several media reports surfaced on Saturday alleging that the decision was made and that Carson Wentz would not be under center for the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 1, however, nothing was officially announced until Monday.

Pederson sparred with the media during his news conference on Sunday, as he was upset at those reports. The coach told the media last week that he'd internally make the decision and alert his team on August 31, but may not announce it to the public until right before kickoff on September 6.

It is unclear whether Wentz will be available as a back-up for the opener against the Atlanta Falcons or if he will be inactive. Pederson was not supposed to meet with the media on Monday, but stated he will answer questions during his scheduled news conference on Tuesday.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Eagles officially announce Nick Foles as Week 1 starter

Eagles officially announce Nick Foles as Week 1 starter

Serena Williams progresses to US Open quarterfinals
Julian Finney/2018 Getty Images

Serena Williams progresses to US Open quarterfinals

Steel FC fall at home, still sit in fifth place

Steel FC fall at home, still sit in fifth place

Fightins fall to the Thunder for third straight game

Fightins fall to the Thunder for third straight game

IronPigs fall short in Rochester

IronPigs fall short in Rochester

Phillies routed by Cubs, 8-1

Phillies routed by Cubs, 8-1

The battle of the bats: 69-WFMZ-TV vs. WEEU 830 AM
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

The battle of the bats: 69-WFMZ-TV vs. WEEU 830 AM

Lewis Hamilton earns thrilling Italian Grand Prix win at Ferrari's home race
Lars Baron/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton earns thrilling Italian Grand Prix win at Ferrari's home race

Freedom tops Bethlehem Catholic

Freedom tops Bethlehem Catholic

Parkland pitches shutout against Central Catholic

Parkland pitches shutout against Central Catholic