Eagles prepare for opener with Foles

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles now prepare to open the 2018 NFL regular season with a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. The Eagles will have Nick Foles under center after head coach Doug Pederson announced on Monday that he would start over Carson Wentz.

Despite his progress, Wentz was not cleared for contact by the medical team in time to prepare for the opener.

Pederson lauded the chemistry in the quarterback room for the ability to make a difficult decision very easy.

Thursday night's opener kicks off at 8:20 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.