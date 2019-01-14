Eagles react, clean lockers as season ends

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles returned to the NovaCare Complex on Monday to clean out their lockers, an annual ritual for NFL teams after the season comes to a close. The magical run for Philly ended on Sunday when the team lost to the New Orleans Saints, 20-14, in an NFC Divisional Round playoff game.

The game ended in gut-wrenching fashion for Eagles players and fans as the team was driving in Saints' territory before a dropped pass by Alshon Jeffery was intercepted, clinching the win for New Orleans.

On Monday the team reflected on the season, which started with a 4-6 record, and how the players rallied for a playoff push. What lies ahead for the birds is an intriguing offseason with big decisions looming on several key players, including Nick Foles and Golden Tate, among others.