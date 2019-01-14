Sports

Eagles react, clean lockers as season ends

By:

Posted: Jan 14, 2019 06:04 PM EST

Updated: Jan 14, 2019 06:05 PM EST

Eagles react, clean lockers as season ends

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles returned to the NovaCare Complex on Monday to clean out their lockers, an annual ritual for NFL teams after the season comes to a close. The magical run for Philly ended on Sunday when the team lost to the New Orleans Saints, 20-14, in an NFC Divisional Round playoff game.

The game ended in gut-wrenching fashion for Eagles players and fans as the team was driving in Saints' territory before a dropped pass by Alshon Jeffery was intercepted, clinching the win for New Orleans.

On Monday the team reflected on the season, which started with a 4-6 record, and how the players rallied for a playoff push. What lies ahead for the birds is an intriguing offseason with big decisions looming on several key players, including Nick Foles and Golden Tate, among others.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

NDGP sweeps Bangor in basketball

NDGP sweeps Bangor in basketball

Muhlenberg, Kutztown, BC pull off victories

Muhlenberg, Kutztown, BC pull off victories

Whitehall names Senneca head football coach

Whitehall names Senneca head football coach

Van Riemsdyk's hat trick leads Flyers past Wild

Van Riemsdyk's hat trick leads Flyers past Wild

Eagles react, clean lockers as season ends

Eagles react, clean lockers as season ends

Saucon Valley readies for Wilson

Saucon Valley readies for Wilson

DeSales men on recent win streak

DeSales men on recent win streak

Trump personally paying for Clemson's fast-food White House meals
CNN image

Updated Trump personally paying for Clemson's fast-food White House meals

Fans react to end of season for the Eagles

Fans react to end of season for the Eagles

15-year-old triumphs in Moroccan desert challenge -- on e-bike
E-Bike Desert Challenge via CNN

15-year-old triumphs in Moroccan desert challenge -- on e-bike