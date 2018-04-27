Sports

Eagles trade down, Giants take Barkley

NFL completes Day 1 of draft

ARLINGTON, Tx. - The first round of the 2018 NFL Draft is in the books and the local NFL teams were busy. The draft is being held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Locally, the Giants, Steelers, and Jets were busy on Thursday night. The Eagles traded out of the first round, giving up the 32nd pick.

The New York Giants selected Whitehall High School and Penn State product Saquon Barkley with the second overall pick. Barkley was widely considered the best overall player in the draft, but the Cleveland Browns selected Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield with the top pick.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Terrell Edmunds, a safety out of Virginia with the 28th pick. However, Pittsburgh made waves earlier in the night with the announcement of the trade of wide receiver Martavis Bryant to the Oakland Raiders for a third-round pick. The team also made it a memorable night having Ryan Shazier make the announcement of the draft selection with Shazier walking on stage.

The New York Jets, who traded up in the offseason to the third pick, used that spot to draft Sam Darnold, a quarterback from USC. The team also signed Teddy Bridgewater this offseason.

The Eagles wrapped up the evening with a predictable outcome, a trade. With few picks in this year's draft, the birds were expected to trade down to accumulate more picks. Philly traded the 32nd and 132nd picks to the Baltimore Ravens for their 52nd, 125th picks and 2019's second-round selection.

The draft resumes on Friday with the second and third rounds.

