Easton and Northampton tangles in EPC hoops on both the boys and girls hardwoods on Tuesday night.

The Red Rovers won the boys' game 58-46 to move to 8-7 overall and 5-4 in league play. Derek Jacobs led all scorers with 21 points for Easton. Isaac Harris had a team-high 11 points for the Konkrete Kids.

In the girls' contest, Northampton won 55-41 over Easton. Morgan Sterner registered a game-high 18 points for the Konkrete Kids.