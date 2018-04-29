Emmaus grad White drafted by Chargers Kyzir White Drafted Video

ARLINGTON, Tx. - Another local product getting drafted tops the local headlines from the third and final day of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Emmaus graduate Kyzir White was drafted in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Chargers. The former Green Hornet was a two-year starter for West Virginia. His brother Kevin is currently in the league with the Chicago Bears.

On Saturday, the Eagles selected CB Avonte Maddox from Pittsburgh, DE Josh Sweat from Florida State, OL Matt Pryor from TCU, and OL Jordan Mailata from Australia.

In the final day, the Giants drafted QB Kyle Lauletta from Richmond and DT RJ McIntosh from Miami.

Other notable picks:

Penn State safety Troy Apke (Washington 4th round)

Penn State wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (Broncos 4th round)

Penn State safety Marcus Allen (Steelers 5th round)

Penn State cornerback Chris Campbell (Cardinals 6th round)

Temple defensive end Jake Martin (Seahawks 6th round)

Temple defensive tackle Jullian Taylor (49ers 7th round)