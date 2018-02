Saturday afternoon saw a full slate of District 11 playoff basketball.

Emmaus defeated Easton 68-42, and Northampton downed Parkland 74-65 in boy's basketball.

The win for the Konkrete Kids was their first in a district playoff game since 2008.

In girl's basketball, Central Catholic edged Wilson 55-48 and Southern Lehigh rolled over East Stroudsburg North 43-23.