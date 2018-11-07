Emmaus, Wilson WL among several local field hockey teams moving on

69 News

Several state tournaments began on Tuesday, one of those being the Field Hockey State Championships.

Emmaus led the group of local area teams heading into Tuesday nights opening round games. You can find the scores below for all the area teams competing.

Final scores:

Emmaus def. Downingtown West, 1-0

Wilson WL def. Peters Township, 8-0

Perk Valley def. Easton, 3-2

Villa Maria def. Berks Catholic, 9-0

Bangor def. Manheim Central, 2-1

Twin Valley def. Penn Trafford, 9-1

Lehighton def. Susquenita, 2-1

Oley Valley def. Forbes Road, 5-0

New Hope def. Northwestern, 2-0

For full brackets and scores click here.

You can follow the action with our local scoreboard.