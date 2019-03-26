Esports arena coming to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - On Monday, Comcast Spectacor and The Cordish Companies announced plans for a $50 million esports and entertainment arena that is planed for South Philadelphia. Thiss state-of-the-art venue will be a part of the Philadelphia Sports Complex.

It will be called Fusion Arena, as it will be the home facilioty for Philly's esports franchise, the Philadelphia Fusion. The 60,000 square foot arena will be next to Xfinity Live! and will have a 3,500 seat capacity.

The venue is slated to open in 2021.