Exeter field hockey enjoys strong start

Team out to 2-0 beginning this season

By:

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 06:26 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 06:26 PM EDT

READING, Pa. - Exeter field hockey is out to a 2-0 start this season and has already outscored opponents 16-2 even though the season is just five days old.

Piloting that success for the Eagles is senior Peyton Halsey, a member of the Team USA U-17 National Team. Individually she has scored seven goals and four assists so far this year.

The team likes the start, but they are focused on one spot that has eluded them recently, the district playoffs.

