Fightins fall in season finale

Trenton triumphs 2-1

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 07:41 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 07:41 PM EDT

TRENTON, N.J. - The Trenton Thunder defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 2-1 on Monday afternoon at Arm & Hammer Park in the final game of the 2018 season for the Fightins. The team finishes the year with a 64-73 record, the worst season-ending mark for a Fightins squad since 2013.

The lone scoring play for Reading was solo homerun by Darick Hall, which snapped a 35 1/3 innings scoreless stretch, a new record for the Fightins.

The game was knotted at one before Trenton won in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the ninth inning via a single from Jeff Hendrix.

Kyle Dohy gave up the game-winning hit and was saddled with the loss. He finished the season with a 2-5 record.

