RICHMOND, VA. - The Reading Fightin Phils fell by one run to in Richmond on Wednesday night.

The Fightins scored all two runs in the third inning, with RBIs from Zach Green and Jose Pujols.

Starter Ranfi Casimiro pitched well in the loss, striking out seven Richmond batters over six innings. Casimiro did surrender all three runs, but only two were earned.

The Fightin Phils and Flying Squirrels will play the rubber match of their series tomorrow.