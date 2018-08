RICHMOND, Va. - The Reading Fightin Phils game with the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday night was canceled due to inclement weather. The game will not be made up.

Reading led 1-0 in the fourth inning when the game was stopped due to rain, for the second time. The rain proved too much and the game was called.

The Fightins now head to Trenton to face the Thunder. First pitch for the series opener on Friday is 7 p.m.