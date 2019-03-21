Five Lehigh grapplers advance after first session of NCAAs

PITTSBURGH - Five Lehigh wrestlers moved forward in the championship bracket after the first session of the 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling National Championships. The multi-day tournament is at PPG Paints Arena this week.

In total, eight Mountain Hawks qualifiied for nationals with three grapplers losing their first match to drop to the consolation bracket. In the team standings, Lehigh tallied eight poiints and was in 11th place after the first session on Thursday afternoon.

The four Mountain Hawks who were the higher seeds in their first bout advanced. Also, Jake Jakobsen advanced after he upset the ninth seed Ben Honis of Cornell. In addition to Jakobsen, Jordan Wood, Ryan Preisch, Jordan Kutler, and Josh Humphreys advanced to the Round of 16.

Penn State led the team standings after the first session with 21 points.

The second session, which features the Round of 16 and first round consolation bouts began at 7 p.m. on Thursday night. Check WFMZ.com later Thursday night, after the conclusion of the action, for a recap of the evening session.