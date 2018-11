Two Berks County boys soccer teams are still alive in the PIAA playoffs after Saturday's round of action.

Wilson defeated Freedom 1-0 and Fleetwood edged Notre Dame 3-1 to move on the the next round.

The seasons ended for the Parkland girls and Moravian Academy boys programs on Saturday. The Lady Trojans lost 3-2 in penalty kicks to Pennridge. The Lions lost 2-1 to Millville.