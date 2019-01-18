Sports

Flyers trade Taylor Leier to Buffalo

Philly gets Bailey in return

By:

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 11:32 PM EST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 11:32 PM EST

Flyers trade Taylor Leier to Buffalo

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Flyers traded forward Tayloir Leier to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for right win Justin Bailey, the club announced late Thursday night. Leier was very well-known to Lehigh Valley Phantoms fans as he spent parts of five seasons playing inside the PPL Center.

Bailey is also familiar with the AHL level as the newest member of the Flyers' organization played 37 games at that level this season for the Rochester Americans. He totaled 20 points on nine goals and 11 assists.

Leier was a staple for the Phantoms over the last few years as he currently sits second in LV history in games played. He had 10 goals and nine assists so far this season.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Colonial, Schuylkill Leagues announce football cooperative

Colonial, Schuylkill Leagues announce football cooperative

Saucon Valley tops Wilson

Saucon Valley tops Wilson

Liberty, Easton pick up EPC wrestling wins

Liberty, Easton pick up EPC wrestling wins

Reading pulls away late, beats Wilson

Reading pulls away late, beats Wilson

Conrad Weiser, Brandywine boast wins

Conrad Weiser, Brandywine boast wins

Flyers trade Taylor Leier to Buffalo

Flyers trade Taylor Leier to Buffalo

Embiid, Butler lead 76ers' 120-96 rout of Pacers

Embiid, Butler lead 76ers' 120-96 rout of Pacers

Luzinski, Plesac headline tonight's Hot Stovers Banquet

Luzinski, Plesac headline tonight's Hot Stovers Banquet

Liberty hosts Stroudsburg tonight

Liberty hosts Stroudsburg tonight

Royals, Phantoms make roster moves

Royals, Phantoms make roster moves