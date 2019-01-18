Flyers trade Taylor Leier to Buffalo

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Flyers traded forward Tayloir Leier to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for right win Justin Bailey, the club announced late Thursday night. Leier was very well-known to Lehigh Valley Phantoms fans as he spent parts of five seasons playing inside the PPL Center.

Bailey is also familiar with the AHL level as the newest member of the Flyers' organization played 37 games at that level this season for the Rochester Americans. He totaled 20 points on nine goals and 11 assists.

Leier was a staple for the Phantoms over the last few years as he currently sits second in LV history in games played. He had 10 goals and nine assists so far this season.