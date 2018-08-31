Sports

Former Eagles tight end Brent Celek retires

By:

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 03:05 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 03:05 PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Brent Celek has announced his retirement after 11 seasons in the NFL.

Celek was released in March after spending his entire career with the Eagles. He told a crowd of 8,000 fans at a radio station event last Saturday that he was planning to retire and made it official on Friday.

Celek had 398 receptions for 4,998 yards and 31 touchdowns in 175 regular-season games. He caught 27 passes for 257 yards and three TDs in nine playoff games, including a 41-33 victory over New England in the Super Bowl in February.

He missed only one game in his career and is fourth on the team's all-time list for games played.

Celek was a fifth-round pick out of Cincinnati in 2007.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Former Eagles tight end Brent Celek retires
69 News

Former Eagles tight end Brent Celek retires

Hackenberg struggles, Eagles rally to beat Jets 10-9
69 News

Hackenberg struggles, Eagles rally to beat Jets 10-9

Northern Lehigh blanks Catty

Northern Lehigh blanks Catty

Coatesville triumphs, Pottstown tumbles on Thursday

Coatesville triumphs, Pottstown tumbles on Thursday

Yankees slugger Stanton hits 300th HR; 5th-fastest to mark
Associated Press

Yankees slugger Stanton hits 300th HR; 5th-fastest to mark

IronPigs edge PawSox, 5-4

IronPigs edge PawSox, 5-4

Fightins, Squirrels game canceled

Fightins, Squirrels game canceled

Phillipsburg looks to finish this season

Phillipsburg looks to finish this season

PSU, Temple renew football series

PSU, Temple renew football series

Kutztown visits Assumption for opener

Kutztown visits Assumption for opener