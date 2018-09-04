Former Phillies slugger announces retirement

Former Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard formally announced his retirement on Tuesday via a letter entitled, "Thank You, Philly," in The Player's Tribune.

Howard enjoyed a successful professional baseball career, most of which as a member of the Phillies organization. He won NL MVP honors and was a three-time All-Star. He finished with 382 home runs, second most in franchise history.

Earlier this summer Howard was inducted into the Baseballtown Hall of Fame with a ceremony at FirstEnergy Stadium.