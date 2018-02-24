Sports

Four Berks wrestlers to battle for district gold

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 11:38 PM EST

District 3 3A and 2A Wrestling...

HERSHEY, Pa. - The finals are set for the District 3 individual wrestling championships at the Giant Center. The semi-finals took place on Friday night.

Below are the finalists from the Berks area:

Class 2A:

113- Dalton Gimbor (Brandyine Heights)

182- Reese Mason (Hamburg)

Class 3A:

152- Stefahn Mayo (Muhlenberg)

220- Dennis Karas (Exeter)

The Parade of Champions begins at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday morning with the championship matches to follow.

Click here to view results and brackets.

