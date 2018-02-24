Four Berks wrestlers to battle for district gold
HERSHEY, Pa. - The finals are set for the District 3 individual wrestling championships at the Giant Center. The semi-finals took place on Friday night.
Below are the finalists from the Berks area:
Class 2A:
113- Dalton Gimbor (Brandyine Heights)
182- Reese Mason (Hamburg)
Class 3A:
152- Stefahn Mayo (Muhlenberg)
220- Dennis Karas (Exeter)
The Parade of Champions begins at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday morning with the championship matches to follow.
Click here to view results and brackets.