Sports

Franks of Governor Mifflin wins Triple Hot Play of Year

By:

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 07:05 PM EST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 07:05 PM EST

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Michael Franks of Governor Mifflin's 53-yard interception that saw the defender wind back and forth across the field during the team's game against Reading High at First Energy Stadium in the Baseballtown Classic is the 2018 Big Ticket Triple Hot Play of the Year.

The play beat out Conrad Weiser's Aiden Kreitz for the season-long honor. There were over 6,000 votes tallied just for the two Berks County plays during the voting over the weekend.

Latest Big Ticket poll is out

