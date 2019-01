ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Freedom was down early, but closed the game well to defeat Parkland 61-57 in an EPC boys basketball game at Parkland High School on Friday evening. The win extended the Patriots' streak to nine games and snapped the Trojans' run of six straight wins.

Parkland enjoyed a double-digit lead at halftime, but Freedom outscored them 33-12 to end the game and earn the victory.

Malek Mims scored a game-high 27 points for Freedom.