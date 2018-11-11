Freedom, Emmaus advance to title game
Saucon Valley heads to championship
The district championship games are now all set following Saturday night's high school football action in District 11.
Freedom defeated Parkland 35-21 to advance to the 6A title game while Emmaus edged Easton 31-24 for the right to face the Patriots on Friday for the championship.
At the 4A level, Saucon Valley defeated Northwestern 42-21. The Panthers advance to face the two-time defending champions Bethlehem Catholic for the crown on Saturday.