Freedom, Emmaus advance to title game

Saucon Valley heads to championship

Posted: Nov 11, 2018 12:29 AM EST

The district championship games are now all set following Saturday night's high school football action in District 11.

Freedom defeated Parkland 35-21 to advance to the 6A title game while Emmaus edged Easton 31-24 for the right to face the Patriots on Friday for the championship.

At the 4A level, Saucon Valley defeated Northwestern 42-21. The Panthers advance to face the two-time defending champions Bethlehem Catholic for the crown on Saturday.

