Fultz mentioned in FBI probe of NCAA college basketball

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Sixers point guard Markelle Fultz was named in the Yahoo Sports report of a large-scale FBI probe into NCAA basketball. Fultz is among many well-known players who allegedly received money from agents while they were still in school.

According to the Yahoo report, "Markelle Fultz, who would go on to play at Washington and become the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, received $10,000 according to the documents. He did not sign with ASM."

The reporting and probe not only implicates players and agents, but also college head coaches and programs overall for facilitating some of these moves.

