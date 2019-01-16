Governor Mifflin, Berks Catholic girls triumph

The Berks I girls basketball standings are tight as the regular seasons draws closer to its conclusion and Tuesday night's results made them even tighter.

Governor Mifflin defeated Reading High 53-41. After the contest, both teams are now 3-2 in league play.

In a Berks II contest, Berks Catholic bested Conrad Weiser 38-16. The Scouts scored just five points through the first three quarters of the game. With the win, the Saints remained undefeated in league play this season.