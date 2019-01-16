BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Suspicious package found at Lehigh County Courthouse - more >>

Sports

Governor Mifflin, Berks Catholic girls triumph

By:

Posted: Jan 15, 2019 11:15 PM EST

Updated: Jan 15, 2019 11:15 PM EST

Governor Mifflin, Berks Catholic girls triumph

The Berks I girls basketball standings are tight as the regular seasons draws closer to its conclusion and Tuesday night's results made them even tighter.

Governor Mifflin defeated Reading High 53-41. After the contest, both teams are now 3-2 in league play.

In a Berks II contest, Berks Catholic bested Conrad Weiser 38-16. The Scouts scored just five points through the first three quarters of the game. With the win, the Saints remained undefeated in league play this season.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Wilson wrestling wins over Northwestern

Wilson wrestling wins over Northwestern

Easton boys, Northampton girls notch victories

Easton boys, Northampton girls notch victories

Governor Mifflin, Berks Catholic girls triumph

Governor Mifflin, Berks Catholic girls triumph

Wyomissing bests Fleetwood, 51-34

Wyomissing bests Fleetwood, 51-34

76ers score 83 in 1st half, roll past Timberwolves by 42
Associated Press

76ers score 83 in 1st half, roll past Timberwolves by 42

Barkley earns PFW Rookie of Year honor

Barkley earns PFW Rookie of Year honor

Northampton leads district rankings

Northampton leads district rankings

Kutztown women's hoops sits atop the PSAC East

Kutztown women's hoops sits atop the PSAC East

DeSales women want to build on win streak

DeSales women want to build on win streak

Albright women ready for rivalry showdown

Albright women ready for rivalry showdown