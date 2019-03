SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin defeated Conrad Weiser 5-4 in a Berks crossover sooftball game on Tuesday afternoon. The Mustangs hosted the early-season tilt.

Weiser struck first with a run in the top of the fourth inning, but the lead was short lived as the Mustangs plated two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and went on to win from there.

Mifflin's Kendall Shank recorded 17 strikeouts in the win.