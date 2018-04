ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated rival Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 6-1 on Friday night at the Coca-Cola Park. With the victory, the IronPigs improved to 9-10 this season.

Roman Quinn clubbed a grand slam to power the Pigs' offense in the contest. The homer was his first in nearly a calendar year. Also, Cole Irvin pitched six shutout innings to stifle the RailRiders.

The series continues on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.