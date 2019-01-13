Hamburg places 10, wins BCIAA wrestling team crown

READING, Pa. - The BCIAA Individual Wrestling Championships concluded on Saturday with five Hamburg Hawks earning gold as Hamburg captured the overall team title with 211 points. In total, 10 different Hamburg grapplers took spots on the podium during the final day of the two-day tournament.

Daniel Boone finished second in the team competition with 190.5 points. Wilson took third, but had the second most individual champions with four wrestlers standing on the top spot of the podium.

