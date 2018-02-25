Hamburg's Mason wins district wrestling gold
Other Berks wrestlers place well
HERSHEY, Pa. - The 2018 District 3 individual wrestling championships concluded with the finals on Saturday at the Giant Center. Most notably for the Berks area participants, Reese Mason of Hamburg won district gold.
Also, three other Berks area grapplers placed second.
Below is a list of all the Berks area place winners:
3A
106 Jalon Lavine (Governor Mifflin) - 5th
120 CJ Morton (Twin Valley) - 4th
138 Brandon Connor (Wilson) - 5th
152 Stefahn Mayo (Muhlenberg) - 2nd
152 Kolbe Eidle (Wilson) - 5th
152 Gage Moran (Exeter Township) - 6th
160 Matt Ward (Exeter Township) - 5th
195 Michael Crane (Exeter Township) - 6th
220 Dennis Karas (Exeter Township) - 2nd
285 Jordan Espinosa (Governor Mifflin) - 4th
2A
106 Bailey Gimbor (Brandywine Heights) - 3rd
113 Dalton Gimbor (Brandywine Heights) - 2nd
120 Anthony Gust (Wyomissing) - 4th
120 Kyle Vernon (Hamburg) - 6th
126 Shane Strausser (Hamburg) - 6th
132 Matt Deysher (Brandywine Heights) - 8th
138 Eth Kosmoski (Wyomissing) - 8th
145 Jack Bennett (Schuylkill Valley) - 3rd
152 Clayton Frymoyer (Wyomissing) - 8th
160 Brendan Hamilton (Hamburg) - 8th
170 Tyler Fisher (Kutztown) - 4th
170 Luke Ruffner (Tulpehocken) - 8th
182 Reese Mason (Hamburg) - 1st
182 Aiden Weber (Schuylkill Valley) - 6th
195 Quinn Hogue (Wyomissing) - 4th
195 Ben Weidenhammer (Hamburg) - 7th
220 George Nanouh (Wyomissing) - 6th
285 Nate Raudenbush (Kutztown) - 6th