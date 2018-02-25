Hamburg's Mason wins district wrestling gold

HERSHEY, Pa. - The 2018 District 3 individual wrestling championships concluded with the finals on Saturday at the Giant Center. Most notably for the Berks area participants, Reese Mason of Hamburg won district gold.

Also, three other Berks area grapplers placed second.

Below is a list of all the Berks area place winners:

3A

106 Jalon Lavine (Governor Mifflin) - 5th

120 CJ Morton (Twin Valley) - 4th

138 Brandon Connor (Wilson) - 5th

152 Stefahn Mayo (Muhlenberg) - 2nd

152 Kolbe Eidle (Wilson) - 5th

152 Gage Moran (Exeter Township) - 6th

160 Matt Ward (Exeter Township) - 5th

195 Michael Crane (Exeter Township) - 6th

220 Dennis Karas (Exeter Township) - 2nd

285 Jordan Espinosa (Governor Mifflin) - 4th

2A

106 Bailey Gimbor (Brandywine Heights) - 3rd

113 Dalton Gimbor (Brandywine Heights) - 2nd

120 Anthony Gust (Wyomissing) - 4th

120 Kyle Vernon (Hamburg) - 6th

126 Shane Strausser (Hamburg) - 6th

132 Matt Deysher (Brandywine Heights) - 8th

138 Eth Kosmoski (Wyomissing) - 8th

145 Jack Bennett (Schuylkill Valley) - 3rd

152 Clayton Frymoyer (Wyomissing) - 8th

160 Brendan Hamilton (Hamburg) - 8th

170 Tyler Fisher (Kutztown) - 4th

170 Luke Ruffner (Tulpehocken) - 8th

182 Reese Mason (Hamburg) - 1st

182 Aiden Weber (Schuylkill Valley) - 6th

195 Quinn Hogue (Wyomissing) - 4th

195 Ben Weidenhammer (Hamburg) - 7th

220 George Nanouh (Wyomissing) - 6th

285 Nate Raudenbush (Kutztown) - 6th