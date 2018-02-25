Sports

Hamburg's Mason wins district wrestling gold

Other Berks wrestlers place well

By:

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 07:13 PM EST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 07:13 PM EST

District 3 Wrestling Finals Highlights

HERSHEY, Pa. - The 2018 District 3 individual wrestling championships concluded with the finals on Saturday at the Giant Center. Most notably for the Berks area participants, Reese Mason of Hamburg won district gold.

Also, three other Berks area grapplers placed second.

Below is a list of all the Berks area place winners:

3A

106 Jalon Lavine (Governor Mifflin) - 5th

120 CJ Morton (Twin Valley) - 4th

138 Brandon Connor (Wilson) - 5th

152 Stefahn Mayo (Muhlenberg) - 2nd

152 Kolbe Eidle (Wilson) - 5th

152 Gage Moran (Exeter Township) - 6th

160 Matt Ward (Exeter Township) - 5th

195 Michael Crane (Exeter Township) - 6th

220 Dennis Karas (Exeter Township) - 2nd

285 Jordan Espinosa (Governor Mifflin) - 4th

 

2A

106 Bailey Gimbor (Brandywine Heights) - 3rd

113 Dalton Gimbor (Brandywine Heights) - 2nd

120 Anthony Gust (Wyomissing) - 4th

120 Kyle Vernon (Hamburg) - 6th

126 Shane Strausser (Hamburg) - 6th

132 Matt Deysher (Brandywine Heights) - 8th

138 Eth Kosmoski (Wyomissing) - 8th

145 Jack Bennett (Schuylkill Valley) - 3rd

152 Clayton Frymoyer (Wyomissing) - 8th

160 Brendan Hamilton (Hamburg) - 8th

170 Tyler Fisher (Kutztown) - 4th

170 Luke Ruffner (Tulpehocken) - 8th

182 Reese Mason (Hamburg) - 1st

182 Aiden Weber (Schuylkill Valley) - 6th

195  Quinn Hogue (Wyomissing) - 4th

195 Ben Weidenhammer (Hamburg) - 7th

220 George Nanouh (Wyomissing) - 6th

285 Nate Raudenbush (Kutztown) - 6th

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Emmaus, Northampton boys; ACC, Southern Lehigh girls stay alive in districts

Emmaus, Northampton boys; ACC, Southern Lehigh girls stay alive in districts

Hamburg's Mason wins district wrestling gold

Hamburg's Mason wins district wrestling gold

Lehigh women take down Lafayette

Lehigh women take down Lafayette

Creighton beats highest-ranked foe ever in No. 3 Villanova
Associated Press

Creighton beats highest-ranked foe ever in No. 3 Villanova

DeSales falls to Misericordia in title game

DeSales falls to Misericordia in title game

Flyers top Sens 5-3 for 5th straight victory

Flyers top Sens 5-3 for 5th straight victory

Becahi boys; Easton, Allen girls earn hoops wins

Becahi boys; Easton, Allen girls earn hoops wins

District 11 wrestling begins in Bethlehem

District 11 wrestling begins in Bethlehem

Reading High boys; Twin Valley girls advance

Reading High boys; Twin Valley girls advance

Four Berks wrestlers to battle for district gold

Four Berks wrestlers to battle for district gold