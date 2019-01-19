Hartford hangs on for 6-5 OT win over Phantoms

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Hartford Wolf Pack defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 6-5 in overtime in an AHL game inside the XL Center on Friday night. The hosts scored just 31 seconds into overtime to earn the win.

Justin Bailey, Greg Carey, Colin McDonald, Mark Friedman, and Connor Bunnaman all scored for the Phantoms in the loss. Despite just the one-goal loss for the Phantoms, they were greatly outshot by the Wolf Pack, 43-28.

Both teams took advantage of power play opportunities on two different occasions.

Anthony Stolarz recorded 37 saves in goal for the Phantoms while former LV netminder Dustin Tokarski had 23 saves for Hartford in the win.

LV returns to the PPL Center to host the Rochester Americans on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.