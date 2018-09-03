Sports

IronPigs defeat Red Wings 4-2

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 07:32 PM EDT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Rochester Red Wings 4-2 in extra innings on Monday afternoon in the regular season finale. With the win, the Pigs concluded the regular season with an 84-56 record.

The game was tied at one heading into the 10th inning before the IronPigs scored three runs in the extra frame. Zach Green, Nick Rickles, and J.P. Crawford collected RBIs in the 10th to give Lehigh Valley some wiggle room.

Ranfi Casimiro, who pitched three innings in relief on Monday, closed out the game in the bottom of the 10th inning to secure the win. He did give up an unearned run in that inning.

The IronPigs begin the 2018 playoffs against rival Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at PNC Field. First pitch on Wednesday evening is set for 6:35 p.m.

