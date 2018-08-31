Sports

IronPigs edge PawSox, 5-4

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs edged the Pawtucket Red Sox 5-4 at McCoy Stadium on Thursday night. With the win, the Pigs improved to 81-55 this season.

Jared Eickhoff made a rehab appearance with Lehigh Valley, his third on his way back to the majors. The pitcher went five innings and allowed just three hits. He struck ou four batters and allowed three runs. He did not earn a decision.

Dylan Cozens led the IronPigs offense in the game as he collected three hits and two RBIs. He also scored a run as well. Depsite the offense attack, the winning run came via a throwing error in the ninth inning. J.P. Crawford attempted a sacrifice bunt to move Dean Anna to third base and the throw to first base from the pitch went awry, which allowed Anna to score.

Pedro Beato, who came on in relief, earned the win.

LV now heads to Rochester. First pitch on Friday night is 7:05 p.m.

