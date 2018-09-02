IronPigs edge Red Wings 2-1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs won their third straight game with a 2-1 victory over the Rochester Red Wings on Saturday night at Frontier Field. With the triumph, the Pigs improved to 83-55 this season.

Pitching took center stage for the IronPigs. Drew Anderson allowed just one run as he went six innings to earn his ninth win this season. He allowed three hits during those six innings. Pedro Beato secured the save, the 100th of his International League career, and his 35th this season.

The lone scoring play for Lehigh Valley was a two-run single by Danny Ortiz in the third inning, but that was all the team needed. J.P. Crawford recorded a hit to extend his streak to seven games.

The two teams face off on Sunday at 6:05 p.m.