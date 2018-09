ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The IronPigs came up just short in Rochester, falling on a walk-off home run to the Red Wings, 6-5.

Danny Ortiz launched a three-run home run in the seventh inning to give the Pigs a late lead in their second last game of the regular season.

The Red Wings would get the last laugh with a two-run walk-off blast to take the third game of the series.

The Pigs and Red Wings conclude their regular season tomorrow afternoon in Rochester.