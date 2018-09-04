IronPigs release schedule for first round playoff series

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - With the conclusion of the regular season on Monday, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs turn their attention to the playoffs. The postseason begins with the first round series this week. The Philadelphia Phillies Triple-A affiliate announced its opening round schedule against rival Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Here is the complete schedule:

Game 1: Sept. 5 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Game 2: Sept. 6 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Game 3: Sept. 7 at Coca-Cola Park at 7:05 p.m.

Game 4*: Sept. 8 at Coca-Cola Park at 6:35 p.m.

Game 5*: Sept. 9 at Coca-Cola Park at 5:05 p.m.

* If Necessary