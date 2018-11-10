Sports

Joel Embiid has 42 points, 18 rebounds in 76ers' OT win

By:

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 12:21 AM EST

Updated: Nov 10, 2018 12:21 AM EST

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 16 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter to help the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets 133-132 in overtime Friday night.

The Hornets fought back from a 21-point deficit and led by five with 1:18 remaining in regulation before the Sixers forced extra time.

Kemba Walker scored 19 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter for the Hornets.

Embiid also had 18 rebounds, and hit a tying 3 with 34.4 seconds to go. The Hornets committed a shot-clock violation with time winding down in regulation, missing an opportunity.

Ben Simmons had 22 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds for the 76ers.

TIP-INS

76ers: Rookie Jonah Bolden was recalled from the Delaware Blue Coats of the G League. He scored eight points in a career-high 11 minutes. Bolden had not appeared in a game for the 76ers since Oct. 30.

Hornets: The Hornets ran into foul trouble late in the game. Cody Zeller and Dwayne Bacon each picked up six. Bacon, who fouled out in overtime, scored 15 points in only his fifth game of the season.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Memphis on Saturday night.

Hornets: At the Detroit on Sunday.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Joel Embiid has 42 points, 18 rebounds in 76ers' OT win

Joel Embiid has 42 points, 18 rebounds in 76ers' OT win

Royals lose 3-2 in shootout

Royals lose 3-2 in shootout

KU men's basketball upsets #2 West Liberty
69 News

KU men's basketball upsets #2 West Liberty

Winx: Cracksman joins wonder mare as world's top-ranked race horse
CNN image

Winx: Cracksman joins wonder mare as world's top-ranked race horse

Lewis Hamilton hints at Formula One exit if calendar expands further
Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton hints at Formula One exit if calendar expands further

Arsenal, Chelsea among Europa League advancers
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Arsenal, Chelsea among Europa League advancers

Roethlisberger throws for 5 TDs, Steelers rip Panthers 52-21
Associated Press

Roethlisberger throws for 5 TDs, Steelers rip Panthers 52-21

Moravian men's basketball falls in opener, women's cruise to win

Moravian men's basketball falls in opener, women's cruise to win

Gostisbehere's goal lifts Flyers over Coyotes 5-4 in OT

Gostisbehere's goal lifts Flyers over Coyotes 5-4 in OT

Moravian, Muhlenberg meet for rivalry showdown

Moravian, Muhlenberg meet for rivalry showdown