Kapler's home destroyed in California wildfire

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler's Malibu home was destroyed in the California wildfires over the weekend. NBC10 confirmed the media reports on Monday evening. Specifically it was the Woolsey fire the consumed Kapler's home.

Kapler and his family are safe, a Phillies spokesperson confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

In addition to the California residence, Kapler also has a home in Philadelphia.

More than 30 people have died as a result of the wildfires.