Karam resigns as Beca wrestling coach

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Jeff Karam resigned as Bethlehem Catholic head wrestling coach on Friday, the school announced via a release from athletic director Chris Domyan. No specific reason was given for the departure.

Karam said the following in the release:

“It has been an honor to coach at Bethlehem Catholic. The families, staff, student body, and the administration, have been very supportive. The relationships and memories are something that I will cherish for years to come. I was so blessed to be part of these athletes lives and I look forward to seeing their growth and success in the future. I also just want to thank all of my coaches, especially Randy Cruz, who is one of the best coaches I have been around. Lastly, I want to thank my wife and sons for their support in allowing me to do something that I love."

During his 10-year era, the Golden Hawks won six PIAA team titles.

The school has started an immediate search for a new wrestling coach.