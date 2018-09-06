Sports

KU football preps for home opener

By:

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 06:07 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 06:07 PM EDT

KU football preps for home opener

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University football is set for its 2018 home opener this Saturday afternoon. The Golden Bears host California (Pa.) at Andre Reed Stadium at 12:05 p.m.

KU is coming off an upset win over then no. 17 Assumption last week in the season opener. Now the team received votes in the latest national poll, however, so did its opponent, setting up a showdown.

The Golden Bears are focused on consistency this week against the Vulcans and believe the scoring will happen if they execute.

Continue Reading

