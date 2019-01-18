Sports

KU men battle Millersville Monday

Game pushed due to impending weather

By:

Posted: Jan 18, 2019 06:24 PM EST

Updated: Jan 18, 2019 06:24 PM EST

KU men battle Millersville Monday

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown men's basketball hosts Millersville in the team's next game as the Golden Bears look to move up the PSAC East standings. The Marauders are sitting in front of KU, who currently are a half-game behind Millersville for fourth place.

The game was originally slated for Saturday night and then was pushed to early afternoon, however, the latest forecasts prompted officials on Friday evening to postpone the entire men's, women's doubleheader between the two schools until Monday night. The men's game will tip-off at 7:30 p.m.

 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Colonial, Schuylkill Leagues announce football cooperative

Colonial, Schuylkill Leagues announce football cooperative

Saucon Valley tops Wilson

Saucon Valley tops Wilson

Liberty, Easton pick up EPC wrestling wins

Liberty, Easton pick up EPC wrestling wins

Reading pulls away late, beats Wilson

Reading pulls away late, beats Wilson

Conrad Weiser, Brandywine boast wins

Conrad Weiser, Brandywine boast wins

Flyers trade Taylor Leier to Buffalo

Flyers trade Taylor Leier to Buffalo

Embiid, Butler lead 76ers' 120-96 rout of Pacers

Embiid, Butler lead 76ers' 120-96 rout of Pacers

Luzinski, Plesac headline tonight's Hot Stovers Banquet

Luzinski, Plesac headline tonight's Hot Stovers Banquet

Liberty hosts Stroudsburg tonight

Liberty hosts Stroudsburg tonight

Royals, Phantoms make roster moves

Royals, Phantoms make roster moves