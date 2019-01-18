KU men battle Millersville Monday

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown men's basketball hosts Millersville in the team's next game as the Golden Bears look to move up the PSAC East standings. The Marauders are sitting in front of KU, who currently are a half-game behind Millersville for fourth place.

The game was originally slated for Saturday night and then was pushed to early afternoon, however, the latest forecasts prompted officials on Friday evening to postpone the entire men's, women's doubleheader between the two schools until Monday night. The men's game will tip-off at 7:30 p.m.