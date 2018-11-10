KU men's basketball upsets #2 West Liberty

69 News

The Kutztown University men's basketball team opened up the 2018-19 season with a 107-97 upset win over #2 West Liberty on Friday night in West Liberty, West Virginia. The game was a non-conference tilt.

Anthony Lee led all scorers with 41 points including a 16-17 night from the free throw line. Ricky Hicks dropped 16 points as well for KU.

The Golden Bears face West Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

The KU women's basketball team lost to Lincoln (Pa.) by a final score of 86-71 on Friday night inside Keystone Arena. The game was part of an opening weekend tournament the Golden Bears are hosting.

Rylee Derr led KU with 19 points.

Kutztown will face Fayetteville State on Saturday at 4 p.m.