Sports

KU QB Nickel earns PSAC award

By:

Posted: Nov 05, 2018 06:38 PM EST

Updated: Nov 05, 2018 06:38 PM EST

KU QB Nickel earns PSAC award

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University quarterback Eric Nickel was named the PSAC East Offensive Athlete of the Week on Monday for his performance in KU's win over Millersville on Saturday. The Golden Bears won 62-10 over the Mauraders.

Nickel ran for 141 yards, a program record for a quarterback in a single game, and threw four touchdowns.

Saturday's contest was just his second start this season.

Kutztown rose to 21st in the D2 National Coaches Poll and remained at sixth in the NCAA Regional Poll, both of which were released on Monday.

The Golden Bears visit Edinboro on Saturday to conclude the regular season.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Lee, KU look ahead to this season

Lee, KU look ahead to this season

DeSales men's basketball looking for another strong season

DeSales men's basketball looking for another strong season

#12 KU makes NCAA tournament

#12 KU makes NCAA tournament

Giroux scores twice, Flyers beat Coyotes 5-2

Giroux scores twice, Flyers beat Coyotes 5-2

Phillies ace, Nola, named CY Young finalist

Phillies ace, Nola, named CY Young finalist

Several new teams enter latest Big Ticket Top 25 Poll

Several new teams enter latest Big Ticket Top 25 Poll

Patrick of Quakertown's rainy run wins Triple Hot Play of Week

Patrick of Quakertown's rainy run wins Triple Hot Play of Week

PIAA tournaments commence this week

PIAA tournaments commence this week

Oley Valley field hockey readies for PIAAs

Oley Valley field hockey readies for PIAAs

After historic win, Saucon Valley boys soccer heads to states

After historic win, Saucon Valley boys soccer heads to states