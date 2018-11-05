KU QB Nickel earns PSAC award

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University quarterback Eric Nickel was named the PSAC East Offensive Athlete of the Week on Monday for his performance in KU's win over Millersville on Saturday. The Golden Bears won 62-10 over the Mauraders.

Nickel ran for 141 yards, a program record for a quarterback in a single game, and threw four touchdowns.

Saturday's contest was just his second start this season.

Kutztown rose to 21st in the D2 National Coaches Poll and remained at sixth in the NCAA Regional Poll, both of which were released on Monday.

The Golden Bears visit Edinboro on Saturday to conclude the regular season.