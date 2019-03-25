Sports

KU's Lee earns national honor

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University men's basketball standout Anthony Lee was named to the Division II All-District First Team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Lee concluded his record-setting career with the Golden Bears this season.

Lee finished as the second highest scorer in program history and fourth all-time in PSAC history.

The Golden Bear was also named to the first time in the PSAC and was the conference's Eastern Division Athlete of the Year.

