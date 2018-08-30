KU soccer opens season with 1-0 win

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University women's soccer kicked-off its 2018 season with a 1-0 win over Charleston (WV) in a non-conference game on Thursday afternoon at Keystone Field.

The lone score was a second-half goal by Emily Zwiercan. The goal moved the junior into a tie for 10th all-time in scoring for KU.

KU edged Charleston (WV) in both shots and corners, 11-4 and 14-2, respectively.

The Golden Bears open PSAC play on Saturday afternoon against Slippery Rock at 1 p.m.