KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown High defeated Marian Catholic 3-2 in a non-league baseball game at Kutztown High School on Tuesday evening. The Cougars earn a non-league win early in the season as they look to make a deep playoff run as they did a year ago when they made the district semifinals.

Marian scored first, but Kutztown tied it up in the fourth inning and tacked on two more runs to take a 3-1 lead after that frame.