Kutztown upsets nationally-ranked Assumption

Golden Bears win 32-28 in opener

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 06:38 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 06:38 PM EDT

WORCESTER, Mass. - Kutztown University football started off the 2018 season with a 32-28 upset win over no. 17 Assumption on Saturday afternoon at Multi-Sport Stadium. The victory was the first-ever for the Golden Bears over the Greyhounds.

KU dominated the first half as it jumped out to a 26-0, led by three touchdowns from Collin DiGalbo. Assumption then rallied with 28-unanswered points to take a two-point lead with 3:38 left.

Kutztown's offense marched down the field on the late-game drive, which was capped off with a three-yard rushing touchdown by Craig Reynolds. That score put KU up 32-28 with 1:55 left.

DiGalbo finished with 298 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and two rushing scores.

The Golden Bears return to Kutztown for their home opener on Sept. 8 at Andre Reed Stadium against California (Pa.). Kick-off is set for 12:05 p.m.

