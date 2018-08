KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University football is set to open the 2018 season at #17 Assumption on Saturday afternoon in a non-conference game. Saturday's contest is the fourth-straight season-opening game between the two programs with the Greyhounds winning the previous three.

KU boasts an explosive offense, but head coach Jim Clements is looking for his defense to make Assumption's offense battle for the entire game.

Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.